NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype).

Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his return will be based on how his injury responds to rest and rehabilitation.

Injuries remain a major story for Fultz, who has played just 26 games combined in the last two seasons due to a torn ACL suffered in January 2021. He returned last February, appearing in 18 games while seeing limited minutes mostly off the bench.

The guard averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game during this stretch.

Fultz also dealt with shoulder injuries earlier in his career and has only topped 20 games in a season once since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017.

There was plenty of upside on display during his lone healthy season in 2019-20, with the point guard averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists while helping the Magic reach the playoffs. He was rewarded with a three-year extension that runs through 2023-24.

Another injury now raises questions about Fultz's durability, which could also keep the Magic shorthanded entering 2022-23.

Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs will remain the top options in the backcourt, but depth could be a concern until Fultz is back to full strength.