Andre Iguodala Planned to Retire Before Warriors Made 'Last-Minute' Push, Says Kerr

Andre Iguodala was preparing to ride off into the sunset before committing to one more season with the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the 2015 NBA Finals MVP "was planning on retirement, so this was sort of a last-minute decision that he made.":

Iguodala announced Friday he was suiting up for the 2022-23 NBA season:

He told his Point Forward podcast co-host Evan Turner that Stephen Curry lobbied for him to return.

"So, I'm like 'Alright,'" he said (via Jarrod Castillo of NBC Sports Bay Area). "Then [Steph's] like, 'Nope, we're going to need you back for another one' and I'm like 'I'm letting you know now Steph, this is the last one.'"

The 38-year-old had a limited role with Golden State last season. His 19.5 minutes per game were a career low, and he logged just 31 appearances. Kerr explained how Iguodala's usage likely "will be similar to last year."

Iguodala might need to ramp himself up physically to the regular season as well if he hadn't approached the offseason from the mindset that he'd 100 percent be back.