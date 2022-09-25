Klay Thompson Says He Likes Warriors' 'Chances' in 2023 Ahead of NBA Training Camp

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Fresh off winning his fourth NBA championship, Klay Thompson is aiming for a fifth next season.

During an Instagram Live on a boat, the Golden State Warriors star said he's "not making any promises but I like our chances" to repeat in 2022-23.

Saturday marked the first day of training camp for the Warriors. Things seemed to go well, if you believe head coach Steve Kerr.

"The group that just won the title a few months ago basically dominated practice, as they should," Kerr told reporters. "The scrimmage, the live stuff—they looked fantastic."

Thompson may be the most intriguing player to watch in 2022-23. The five-time All-Star had some struggles last season in his return to the court after missing the previous two years with a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles tendon.

He finished the regular season averaging 20.4 points per game and a 38.5 three-point percentage in 32 starts. His scoring average dipped slightly in the playoffs (19.0), but his success rate from behind the arc remained exactly the same.

More important than Thompson's numbers was the fact he was able to play meaningful basketball games with no apparent restrictions. He averaged 36.0 minutes per game in the postseason.

If his legs are anywhere close to 100 percent, Thompson could go back to being the sharpshooting dynamo he was before the injuries.

The Warriors are going to be a title contender as long as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are healthy. Thompson is the key piece that puts them over the top. His optimism right now is a good sign for the team with just over three weeks before the start of the regular season.