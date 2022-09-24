Lakers' LeBron James Jokingly Asks Twitter If He Has College Football Eligibility

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

It appears LeBron James wants to play college football.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, 37, jokingly asked if he had college football eligibility in a Twitter post Saturday:

James, selected first overall in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, probably could have had a career in football if he wanted to.

The four-time NBA champion played football for two seasons in high school and was considered the No. 1 prospect in the sport out of Ohio. He was recruited to play wide receiver at Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama and Miami (Florida).

However, he never wavered in his interest in playing in the NBA. He's now one of the most successful and talented players in the history of the sport.

James continues to express his interest in football, though, rooting on the NFL's Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, it's probably a little too late for him to suit up alongside players half his age.