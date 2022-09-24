Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury

Sammy Watkins (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.

The Packers elevated fellow wideout Juwann Winfree from the practice squad in one of their corresponding roster moves.

Watkins' career has been hampered by injuries since the Buffalo Bills selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft. A variety of ailments have prevented him from ever reaching his game-breaking potential in the NFL.

The 29-year-old Clemson alum signed a one-year contract with Green Bay in April, and he was off to a solid start with six catches for a team-high 111 yards through two games.

He received praise from Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after the team's Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears.

"I definitely don't see him just as a possession-type receiver. I think that was pretty evident [against the Bears]," LaFleur told reporters. "He still has an unbelievable acceleration. He's so strong. He can run through a ball. It was great to create some explosive plays with him."

Watkins will be eligible to return from IR for an Oct. 23 home game against the Washington Commanders, but the Packers didn't provide an immediate timetable for his recovery.

Winfree, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos, has recorded nine catches in eight appearances for the Packers since first joining the team's practice squad in October 2020.

If he's active for Week 3, he'll likely be no better than fourth or fifth in the pecking order for targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay's trip to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to face the Bucs is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Fox.