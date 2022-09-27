2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?

32 of 32

Tyreek Hill (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Last Week: 7

Week 3 Result: Won vs. Buffalo 21-19

Last week, the Miami Dolphins torched the Baltimore Ravens for almost 470 passing yards on the way to a wild comeback win that said a lot about their validity as a playoff contender in 2022.

On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Miami's offense was much less explosive. But the Dolphins made an even bigger statement by knocking off a Bills team that many consider the best in the NFL.

From a look at the game stats, one would think the Bills won this game going away. Buffalo outgained the Dolphins by a margin of over 2-to-1 and enjoyed a similar advantage in first downs. The Bills possessed the ball for over 40 minutes, converted 11 of 18 third-down attempts and held Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill to only two catches for 33 yards.

But none of that mattered. Because when the final gun sounded, the Dolphins had more points than the Bills, giving them sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

"In some respects, Sunday's win over the Bills was even more impressive than last week's offensive explosion against Baltimore," Davenport said. "If the Dolphins really are a legitimate contender, then they needed to show the ability to gut out a victory even when they aren't playing their best. Doing so against the team that spent most of this season in the top spot in these power rankings was quite the announcement that the 2022 Dolphins have arrived."

"To invoke the sage wisdom of the philosopher Ric Flair, 'To be the man, you gotta beat the man,'" Sobleski added. "Well, the Dolphins beat the consensus No. 1-ranked team on Sunday and earned a spot atop B/R's power rankings. At 3-0 in the more difficult conference, Miami deserves the recognition after outlasting the Ravens and Bills in back-to-back weeks.

"Everyone else can talk about the weapons Miami has at wide receiver or Tua Tagovailoa's improvement. But the most important aspect of those wins involves how the squad overcame adversity against quality opponents. The Dolphins trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Baltimore and needed four scores to ultimately win the game. Against Buffalo, Mike McDaniel's team could have fallen apart after the now infamous butt punt. Instead, the defense held strong and didn't allow Josh Allen and the Bills' explosive offense to complete a game-winning drive. Impressive victories in both instances."