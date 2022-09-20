2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 3?

0 of 32

Joe Burrow(Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

So Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was…something.

To say that last week's NFL action was wild is the mother of all understatements. In Cleveland, the Browns became the first team to blow a 13-point lead in the last two minutes of a game since…the Browns. In Baltimore, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played arguably the best game of his career in leading a wild comeback win over the Ravens. And in both Jacksonville and Detroit, two teams most expected to be tomato cans made statements that opponents who underestimate them do so at their own peril.

That was the 1:00 p.m. ET slate. The late games featured two AFC playoff teams that are now in scramble mode after last-second losses dropped them to 0-2—including the defending conference champions.

It was a week that rattled what we think about who the league's contenders and pretenders are and put the Bleacher Report NFL Power Rankings through a blender.

Now that the dust has settled, NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Maurice Moton and Gary Davenport have gathered to sift through the rubble and reslot the league's teams from worst to first.

The top team hasn't changed, but that's about all that didn't.