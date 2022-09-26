NFL Week 3 Takeaways: Trevor Lawrence Arrives After Outplaying Justin Herbert

0 of 8

Trevor Lawrence (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Following an abysmal rookie campaign, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks like he's on his way to a bright future thanks to head coach Doug Pederson in a regime shift.

Perhaps we need to make room for him in the discussion among the NFL's brightest young talents at the position. He looked the part in Week 3.

Also, we may have to rethink our AFC projections after a popular Super Bowl favorite lost to an upstart squad with a new head coach.

The marquee matchup in the early kickoff slot between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins turned into a low-scoring battle, and the Dolphins defense pulled through late in the game. The lone 3-0 team in the AFC deserves a little more respect.

The Philadelphia Eagles have steamrolled through their last two opponents, and they're head and shoulders above every team in the NFC East. On Sunday, the Eagles put together another complete performance in a convincing victory.

On the opposite end of the NFL hierarchy, a couple of teams have quarterback issues, and one AFC West squad has dropped to the bottom of the standings in a clunky, mistaken-ridden 0-3 start to the 2022 season.

Let's take a look at the biggest takeaways from Sunday's action.