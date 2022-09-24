Knicks' Leon Rose: Tom Thibodeau Not Under Added Pressure Entering 2022-23 Season

Bart YoungNBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks president Leon Rose said that head coach Tom Thibodeau isn't under any added pressure as he enters his third season running the team.

"I don’t see it that way at all. The way I say it is we’re continuing with the plan," Rose said to Alan Hahn of MSG Network on a recent half-hour special (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News).

"We’re not making any excuses for anything that happened last year. I love Thibs’ phrase: We’re going to win or we’re going to learn."

Thibodeau's first season with the Knicks ended with a 41-31 record and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was a tremendous accomplishment for a team that hadn't made the postseason since 2013.

However, the Knicks slid back outside the playoff picture last year when they finished 37-45 and 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Rose was named the Knicks' president in March 2020. He hired Thibodeau, who he used to represent when he worked for Creative Artists Agency as an agent, soon afterward.

Despite a tough season last year, Rose is publicly happy with the team's direction under the former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach.

"Thibs, two years ago: Coach of the Year," Rose said.

"He’s been twice Coach of the Year in his career. I’m so excited about starting on Tuesday. And one of the reasons I’m so excited is having Thibs lead the group."

The Knicks' big moves this season included extending RJ Barrett, re-signing Mitchell Robinson and adding Jalen Brunson via free agency from the Dallas Mavericks. They will open the season on Oct. 19 versus the Memphis Grizzlies.