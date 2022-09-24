Report: 'Multiple NFL Owners' Believe Dan Snyder Ouster Could Be Considered

Daniel Snyder (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly may soon face pressure from other ownership groups to sell the NFL franchise.

Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Saturday that "multiple" NFL owners, none of whom were named, "believe serious consideration" will be given to either convincing Snyder to sell or voting to remove him.

"He needs to sell," one owner told the Washington Post. "Some of us need to go to him and tell him that he needs to sell."

One owner referenced the pressure placed on Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, who received a one-year suspension and $10 million fine from the NBA following an investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny.

Several high-profile players, including Suns star Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, spoke out saying the punishment wasn't enough. Sarver proceeded to announce he's putting the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury up for sale.

"Need to have it happen like the NBA just had," an NFL owner told the Washington Post in reference to a similar voluntary sale by Snyder.

Not all owners agreed with the sentiment, however, with one telling the Post it would be "surprising" if there was a sustained movement to oust Snyder at the current time.

Commanders president Jason Wright released a statement in response to the newspaper's report.

"We are making important progress on a cultural transformation to ensure our workplace is inclusive and safe for all," Wright said. "The League has publicly recognized our efforts, and independent experts regularly examining our journey on this accord have confirmed this progress. We are relentlessly focused on continuous improvement at every level of the organization so that we can be a gold standard organization in all facets."

In July 2021, the NFL fined Washington $10 million following an investigation that determined members of the organization acted in a "highly unprofessional" manner "both generally and particularly for women."

The probe found evidence of bullying, intimidation, multiple allegations of sexual harassment and a "general lack of respect in the workplace."

Details of the investigation were never publicly released as the NFL said lead investigator Beth Wilkinson verbally presented her findings to the league rather than in a physical report.

The U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee launched its own investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture last October, and Snyder testified for over 10 hours during a July hearing.

"Despite the investigation's conclusion last month—marked by proposed legislation and a summary of findings—Mr. Snyder fully addressed all questions about workplace misconduct, described the Commanders' dramatic two-year transformation and expressed hope for the organization's bright future," a team spokesperson said after the voluntary deposition.

The Commanders are also under investigation by Virginia's Office of the Attorney General for alleged financial improprieties related to hiding revenue from the NFL's revenue-sharing pool and withholding security deposits from fans.

Washington denied those allegations in an 18-page letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission in April.

Snyder purchased majority control of the Commanders in 1999. He bought out the remaining shareholders in April 2021, giving his family 100 percent control of the franchise. Forbes estimated the team's value at $5.6 billion ahead of the 2022 season.

Washington has qualified for the playoffs just six times in the 23 years of Snyder's ownership tenure, and it's never advanced beyond the Divisional Round of the postseason.