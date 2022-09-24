Angels' Shohei Ohtani Reaches 200 Strikeouts in a Season for 1st Time in Career

David Berding/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani struck out 200 batters in a season.

Ohtani accomplished the feat Friday against the Minnesota Twins, fanning Gary Sánchez on a curveball in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The 28-year-old was the first Angels pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts since Jered Weaver in 2010. Weaver, a three-time All-Star, struck out 233 batters, the 10th-highest total in franchise history and most since Nolan Ryan fanned 260 in 1978. Ryan holds the Angels record, which is also the modern MLB mark, with 383 in 1973.

Ohtani entered Friday's game with a 13-8 record, 2.43 ERA and 1.04 WHIP and 196 strikeouts in 148 innings across 25 starts. The dual threat also entered slashing .271/.359/.536 with 34 home runs, 89 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 145 games.

Ohtani has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining before he will become an unrestricted free agent.