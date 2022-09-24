Presidents Cup 2022: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions for Saturday

0 of 2

Warren Little/Getty Images

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth had another outstanding day at the 2022 Presidents Cup during Round 2 on Friday, Sept. 23 as they helped the U.S. Team get off to another rollicking start.

By day's end, the Americans were in the driver's seat with an 8-2 lead (tied for their biggest ever after two days) over the International Team into Saturday's foursome matchups.

The pairing of Thomas and Spieth spent most of Day 1 gutting out of par, but as the close friends continued to putt, they figured out how to make par.

"He's my best friend in the whole world," Spieth said of Thomas. "We've played a lot of golf together. We've played a lot of golf against each other. Now we've played quite a bit with each other.

"There's nothing more fun than these team events, playing alongside JT."

The star-studded duo played to win, but they got a little help from Adam Scott and Cam Davis, who were forced to putt under pressure .

And as the day unfolded, it became evident that the oddsmakers got this one right--Team USA was highly-favored to win the 14th Presidents Cup for a reason.

To start things off, the International Team really struggled on the greens and really got out of the block slow.

Team USA captain Davis Love III really capitalized on his squad's strengths, which include scoring and putting, allowing them to consistently lead after the first six holes.

That and the International Team's struggles on the greens made for a scoreline that is very lopsided in the Americans' favor.

The crowd was loud, cheering on the home team as they continued to rack up all those birdies and put points on the board for Team USA.

Now, it's up to the International Team to try to figure out how to continue to play with that fighting spirit over the next two days and change their fortunes at this tournament, which has been uncomfortably one-sided thus far.

Here's how to catch the action for Day 3, as well as the tee times, pairings and predictions for Saturday.