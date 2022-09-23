Jimmer Fredette Fools BYU Basketball Team as 'Slick Nick' in Undercover Prank Video

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

BYU basketball legend Jimmer Fredette played a hilarious prank on the BYU men's basketball team this week at walk-on tryouts.

In a video posted by ESPN, Fredette wore a wig, a fake mustache, heavy makeup and extra padding in his abdominal area before taking part in the BYU tryout:

Fredette introduced himself as Tim Schloss from Cincinnati, and told players and coaches that he went by the nickname "Slick Nick."

While the players were not aware of Fredette's identity until he shed his disguise after the tryout, his dominant performance may have clued them in to the idea that Slick Nick wasn't who he said he was.

Fredette knocked down shot after shot during the tryout, making it reminiscent of his run with the Cougars from 2007 to 2011.

During his time at BYU, Fredette was one of the best scorers in the nation, particularly in 2010-11 when he averaged 28.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers made and 1.3 steals per game.

The Cougars went 32-5 and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament that year, and Fredette was named the national college player of the year.

Fredette was selected 10th overall in the 2011 NBA draft, and went on to spend six years in the league with the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

He currently plays for the Chinese Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks and was named CBA International MVP in 2017.