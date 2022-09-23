Overtime Elite to Face Bronny and Bryce James, Cam and Cayden Boozer on 2023 Schedule

Jason Armond

Overtime Elite announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season, which will feature several high-profile matchups against top prep stars.

The team's preseason tournament in Atlanta will feature California Basketball Club, a team highlighted by Bronny and Bryce James, and the Cam Boozer-starring Explorers. Boozer is the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 high school class and is joined by his brother, Cayden, another highly regarded 2025 prospect.

Bronny James is the eldest son of LeBron James and a 4-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Cam Boozer is arguably the best player in high school basketball and is considered a potential first-round draft pick.

Overtime Elite has become one of the top prep pipelines in all of sports, boasting a roster of young talent that includes Amen and Ausar Thompson, Naasir Cunningham, Jayden Williams and Bryson Tiller. Amen and Ausar Thompson are expected to be lottery picks in the 2023 NBA draft, while Cunningham, Williams and Tiller are on the shortlist of top recruits in the nation.

Overtime Elite, which was initially launched for players looking for an alternative to the college basketball one-and-done system, has adjusted its strategy in the wake of NIL deals. Players can now decline a salary and play for one of Overtime Elite's six teams while only taking money for their likeness, which preserves their college eligibility.

The 2022-23 Overtime Elite season will include 90 games beginning next month.