Report: Apple Music Buys Super Bowl Halftime Rights from NFL for $50M per Year

Apple Music has put a financial value on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million per year with the global tech company to be the official title sponsor of the biggest football game in the United States.

