The Hidden Benefits of Logan Paul Shockingly Getting WWE Title Match vs. Roman Reigns

It's totally understandable if WWE fans feel some apprehension, if not outright anger over the company revealing that Logan Paul will challenge unified champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

But a number of not-so-obvious silver linings help the match make a ton of sense.

Sure, it's eye-rolling that there's more than a month between the announcement and Reigns actually having to defend his title again as the GOAT-making reign continues with a part-timer feel.

But seeing as the goal of these international events is to drum up as big of an audience as possible while almost giving off a WrestleMania-styled vibe, it makes sense to throw this one-off out there.

For starters, Paul has been a great brand ambassador for WWE after putting on some shockingly good matches on massive stages.

Paul, for example, has made it rather clear he wants to help the company expand, as he stressed to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Chavkin recently: “How do we bring in people who aren’t necessarily watching and interested in the WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs, I think they know it.”

Love it or hate it, that's exactly what Paul does. There isn't a single Superstar on the WWE roster who can match his reach, especially with younger audiences, pehaps the most critical component of sustained success in today's pro wrestling landscape. We are, after all, talking about nearly 24 million Instagram and Youtube followers.

One could also go a more cynical route. Appearing on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer noted the following (h/t Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman): “He’s a big deal to the Saudi Arabian prince and that’s the whole thing of these shows.”

But this can satisfy both those factors at once.

Think about how predictable the match feels. If this is another holding-pattern moment for Reigns' run, it's smart in the sense that WWE isn't feeding another main-eventer to the machine.

It was bad enough watching Drew McIntyre inexplicably lose in the UK at Clash at the Castle in the biggest star-making moment WWE has had in roughly a decade. A full-time roster member going over to Crown Jewel and losing helps nobody. Paul can recover from a loss just fine. This leaves better must-see feuds for landmarks like Survivor Series unspoiled by the overseas event.

Speaking of predictability, maybe it isn't so much so, either. Every time a WWE fan thinks "they wouldn't do that," something like The Undertaker's streak going down has to come to mind.

Who is to 100 percent say Reigns isn't losing the match? Paul nailing the upset and taking the belts all over the world doing whatever else he does would be unparalleled brand promotion. And please don't forget the Austin Theory factor—maybe he cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase and it's Paul who eats the pin while Reigns gets to keep looking strong in the process. Maybe there's a Braun Strowman interference or Bray Wyatt shenanigans. Who really knows?

There's just enough "what if?" here to keep things interesting. Reigns losing the titles (or one via creative storytelling decisions like contractual language or something) would sure be a hard lesson to learn for any fan who thinks the overseas events are skippable in the future, too.

Even if this is all standard-fare WWE programming and the Tribal Chief emerges with a win, it still establishes Paul as a top guy. He's looked outstanding, especially with his ability to work a live crowd in a way that many lifetime roster members simply cannot. He's only 27 years old, too, so maybe this experience inches him closer to full-time roster member. Based on the talent of the performers, he's certainly about to look the part of a main event threat.

The rise of Paul has not been unlike that of Ronda Rousey, who came over from MMA and was surprisingly good in the ring immediately. One could argue Paul has been even better because of his talking and crowd work, and it sure doesn't hurt to see he clearly has a passion for the product. That makes this quick ascension much easier to accept than other celebrity acts, never mind returning legends making a quick buck in a not-so-great match.

If it sounds like there aren't many downsides to this, there simply aren't. Perhaps it isn't what everyone would want to see, but the closer one looks at it, the more the benefits emerge.