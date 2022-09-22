X

    Shakur Stevenson Stripped of Titles After Missing Weight for Robson Conceição Fight

    Shakur Stevenson will be stripped of his WBO and WBC featherweight titles after failing to make weight ahead of his matchup with Robson Conceição on Friday, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

    Conceição will still be eligible to claim both titles with a win.

    Stevenson said Thursday on Twitter that he's no longer capable of hitting 130 pounds:

    Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson

    I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight.

    The undefeated Stevenson (18-0) is facing a fine from the New Jersey State Athletic Commission, and potentially some of the $3 million fight purse he's set to earn. Friday's event is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

    Per Coppinger, "Top Rank is attempting to find a solution so Stevenson and Conceição can still fight in the ESPN main event."

    ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside

    Unified champion Shakur Stevenson weighed in at 131.6 pounds for tomorrow’s junior lightweight title bout. <br><br>That’s 1.6 pounds over championship weight ⚖️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StevensonConceicao?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StevensonConceicao</a> <a href="https://t.co/js5BETWQCw">pic.twitter.com/js5BETWQCw</a>

    Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson

    It’s showtime I’m locked in regardless see y’all soon 😤🏆

    The 33-year-old Conceição (17-1) will have his second title shot on Friday. In Sept. 2021 he lost by decision to Oscar Valdez, who had tested positive for a banned substance in the lead-up to the fight but was still allowed to participate.

    Valdez would go on to lose to Stevenson and Conceição beat Xavier Martinez, putting Stevenson and Conceição on a collision course.

    Stevenson, 25, is one of the rising stars in the sport, so missing weight Thursday and the loss of his titles is unlikely to derail his career in any significant way.

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    Unfortunate to see Shakur Stevenson miss weight at 130, but there’s a plethora of way more compelling matchups for him at 135 so YOLO

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    A fighter losing world titles on the scales is never good to see, but it's hard not to get excited by Shakur Stevenson moving up to join Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr at lightweight.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Shakur Stevenson missed weight and gets his junior lightweight (130-pound) belts stripped ahead of tomorrow’s title defense fight. But a lot of great fights ahead at lightweight (135) for Shakur, who should soon be one of main faces of boxing. <a href="https://t.co/7ULgQAXwPd">https://t.co/7ULgQAXwPd</a>

    A move to the lightweight division always seemed like the natural progression for Stevenson's career. The circumstances of that transition weren't ideal heading into Friday's fight, but he'll be one of the main draws in his new weight class if he continues on his current trajectory.

