Shakur Stevenson Stripped of Titles After Missing Weight for Robson Conceição Fight

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson will be stripped of his WBO and WBC featherweight titles after failing to make weight ahead of his matchup with Robson Conceição on Friday, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Conceição will still be eligible to claim both titles with a win.

Stevenson said Thursday on Twitter that he's no longer capable of hitting 130 pounds:

The undefeated Stevenson (18-0) is facing a fine from the New Jersey State Athletic Commission, and potentially some of the $3 million fight purse he's set to earn. Friday's event is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Per Coppinger, "Top Rank is attempting to find a solution so Stevenson and Conceição can still fight in the ESPN main event."

The 33-year-old Conceição (17-1) will have his second title shot on Friday. In Sept. 2021 he lost by decision to Oscar Valdez, who had tested positive for a banned substance in the lead-up to the fight but was still allowed to participate.

Valdez would go on to lose to Stevenson and Conceição beat Xavier Martinez, putting Stevenson and Conceição on a collision course.

Stevenson, 25, is one of the rising stars in the sport, so missing weight Thursday and the loss of his titles is unlikely to derail his career in any significant way.

A move to the lightweight division always seemed like the natural progression for Stevenson's career. The circumstances of that transition weren't ideal heading into Friday's fight, but he'll be one of the main draws in his new weight class if he continues on his current trajectory.