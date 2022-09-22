Jordan Poole, Warriors to Discuss Contract Extension After Tokyo Trip, Says Bob Myers

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers plans to meet with representatives for Jordan Poole once the team has returned from its preseason trip to Tokyo.

"I think after Tokyo [we'll] sit down for the first time and start having that conversation," Myers told reporters Thursday. "That's about two weeks out from the deadline for him."

Poole is coming off the best year of his career. He averaged 18.5 points and 4.0 assists in the regular season before dropping 17.0 points per game in the playoffs as the Warriors won their seventh championship.

The 23-year-old provided some stability in the backcourt, first until Klay Thompson returned and played his way back into form and then again when Stephen Curry was battling a foot injury prior to the postseason.

There's no question Poole has made himself an important member of the team, and he can potentially help serve as a bridge to the next version of Golden State that aims to contend without Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green.

The problem for the front office is that re-signing Poole will be a costly endeavor, both in terms of his salary and whatever the added luxury tax payments will be. He isn't the only notable Warriors player who's soon set to hit free agency, either.

Andrew Wiggins hits the open market at the same time, and Draymond Green will follow in 2024. The Athletic's Tim Kawakami noted Golden State's collective payroll could eclipse $400 million in 2023-24, assuming Poole is back.

Poole is only slated for restricted free agency if he declines the $5.8 million qualifying offer next summer. That provides Myers with a buffer since the Warriors would have the luxury to match any offer sheet he signs.

But Poole's value is unlikely to decline between now and the offseason, so waiting might mean having to spend even more on his extension.