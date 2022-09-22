Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time.

"I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."

This comes in response to Golladay voicing his frustration about his limited role through the team's first two games.

"I came here to play," the receiver said Wednesday, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "I'm pretty sure they’re also paying me to play. They want to see more I guess.

"I really don’t agree with it or like it. But I can only control what I can control, and that’s coming to work every day. If I was in the game [against the Panthers], I feel like everything that was done in the game I for sure could've done. We won at the end of the day, which is good."

Golladay played just two snaps in the 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He has just two catches for 22 yards in two games this season, although the Giants are 2-0.

The role certainly isn't what Golladay expected after he signed a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency last offseason when former general manager Dave Gettleman was in charge. The 2019 Pro Bowler had a disappointing first year in New York, totaling 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns.

A coaching change from Joe Judge to Daboll offered a fresh start in a more offensive-minded system, but it's clear the current staff doesn't trust Golladay on the field.

Unheralded players Richie James and David Sills were the Giants' leading receivers in Week 2, while Golladay and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney barely saw the field.

The latest comments from Daboll indicate the door isn't closed on Golladay getting more snaps in the future, but it's clear he will have to earn them.