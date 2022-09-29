Blue Jays Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth After Orioles Loss to Red Sox

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched a spot in the playoffs Thursday thanks to the Baltimore Orioles' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

It will be just the second postseason appearance in the last six seasons for the Blue Jays, with the other coming during the shortened 2020 season. The team was swept out of the first wild-card round that year.

Toronto will again compete in the wild-card round after the New York Yankees clinched the AL East.

The Blue Jays will still be a dangerous team going forward as they possess one of the best offenses in baseball.

The lineup ranks first in baseball with a .260 batting average as a team, while power hitters Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Matt Chapman, Bo Bichette and George Springer can change a game with one swing of the bat.

On the mound, Alek Manoah has developed into an ace while earning his first All-Star selection this season. Kevin Gausman and Ross Stripling have also had strong seasons and provide some much-needed postseason experience on this young roster.

All-Star closer Jordan Romano has had some bumps in the road as of late, but there should still be confidence in the right-hander going into the playoffs.

With talent throughout the lineup and a World Series MVP capable of taking over in Springer, Toronto could be a scary opponent for the AL's top teams.