Ronda Rousey Believes 'White Rabbit' Teases Will Lead to Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

SmackDown star Ronda Rousey is one of many who believe WWE's recent cryptic clues are leading to the return of Bray Wyatt.

Speaking Wednesday on her Baddest Stream on the Planet gaming stream (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of ThirstyForNews.com), Rousey provided a theory on why WWE has recently been playing the song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane in between matches at its shows:

"During the breaks between matches, they've been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play White Rabbit," Rousey said. "We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it's Bray Wyatt coming back."

While Austin Theory was cutting a backstage promo on Monday night's episode of Raw, a QR code popped up on the screen, providing viewers with even more clues.

Scanning the code brought up an animation of a white rabbit with the caption, "Feed your head." The rabbit then played a game of hangman with the question, "Who killed the world," followed by the answer, "You did."

Finally, "9:23" appeared on the screen, which led to speculation that whoever is behind the teases would show up on Friday's episode of SmackDown, which is on Sept. 23.

There has been some thought that Karrion Kross could have something to do with the strange happenings since he played a character called The White Rabbit in Lucha Underground.

The cryptic feel of the situation undoubtedly plays into Wyatt's presentation, though, as these types of things happened often during his first WWE run.

After being with the company for over a decade, Wyatt was shockingly released last year, however, it was assumed he would have a chance to return when Triple H took over as head of creative following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Triple H has already brought back the likes of Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano and Braun Strowman to WWE, and a three-time world champion in Wyatt would be the biggest return yet.

