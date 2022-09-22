X

    Hall of Famer George Mikan's Number to be Retired By Lakers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 22, 2022

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers are retiring George Mikan's No. 99 jersey.

    The event will take place Oct. 30 when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    5x Champion, All-Star, MVP, and the man behind the Mikan Drill.<br><br>On October 30th we celebrate Mr. Basketball. <a href="https://t.co/ydUOggbOFQ">pic.twitter.com/ydUOggbOFQ</a>

    Mikan spent seven years with the Lakers, which all came when the franchise was stationed in Minneapolis. He averaged 23.1 points and 13.4 rebounds across his career.

    The 6'10" big man was a four-time All-Star and led the NBA in scoring on three occasions. He also guided the Lakers to a title in five of his first six years.

    Perhaps the biggest sign of Mikan's dominance was that the NBA instituted the "Mikan Rule" in 1951, when it doubled the size of the lane from six feet to 12 feet.

    Mikan's influence lasted well after his retirement as well through the drill that bears his name.

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar @kaj33

    Lxn: I learned to shoot the hook shot while I was in grade school using a drill made popular by George Mikan. Wilt blocked one of my hook shots during my rookie year &amp; after that he wasn't able to guard me. <a href="https://t.co/MAQp0jdgdx">https://t.co/MAQp0jdgdx</a>

    Mikan, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1959, was named one of the NBA's 75 best players when the league celebrated its 75th anniversary last season.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.