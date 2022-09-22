Hall of Famer George Mikan's Number to be Retired By Lakers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are retiring George Mikan's No. 99 jersey.

The event will take place Oct. 30 when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

Mikan spent seven years with the Lakers, which all came when the franchise was stationed in Minneapolis. He averaged 23.1 points and 13.4 rebounds across his career.

The 6'10" big man was a four-time All-Star and led the NBA in scoring on three occasions. He also guided the Lakers to a title in five of his first six years.

Perhaps the biggest sign of Mikan's dominance was that the NBA instituted the "Mikan Rule" in 1951, when it doubled the size of the lane from six feet to 12 feet.

Mikan's influence lasted well after his retirement as well through the drill that bears his name.

Mikan, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1959, was named one of the NBA's 75 best players when the league celebrated its 75th anniversary last season.