Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Saraya, Bray Wyatt, Ronda Rousey and More

2 of 4

AEW held another talent meeting Wednesday, something that has become the norm in the wake of the controversial events of All Out, where the now-infamous media scrum involving CM Punk gave way to a backstage confrontation with The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks that led to their suspensions.

Sapp wrote (h/t Ringside News): "A longtime AEW talent that we spoke with said the last three weeks have been much more laid back than how things were in the weeks that led up to AEW All Out. Another veteran claimed that the locker room has been the best over the last three tapings than it's been in quite a while."

He added: "An AEW source we spoke used the term 'addition by subtraction,' but wouldn't specify who they meant specifically in that regard."

It is not surprising that the absence of volatility has made for a more peaceful backstage environment in AEW. Whether that volatility was the result of Punk, The Elite or the combination of both remains to be seen when, or if, they all return to the locker room.

The situation was an incredible, albeit unfortunate, learning experience for Tony Khan and the rest of his management team. After two years of relative harmony, the company faced its first real controversy.

With the locker room reportedly in the best place it has been in months, it appears AEW has weathered the storm and is ready to move on. Whether it has permanently eliminated the root of the dissension, and if that is the real cause, remains to be seen.

