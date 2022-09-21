Patriots Rumors: Tests on Jakobi Meyers' Knee Injury Showed 'Nothing Significant'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots may be without one of their top weapons for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers missed Wednesday's practice because he was "getting his knee checked out." While "tests showed nothing significant," the report indicated the Patriots will make a decision on his status for the Baltimore contest later in the week.

Meyers is coming off an impressive game in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He tallied nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets after he posted 55 receiving yards in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins. The 25-year-old leads New England in receptions (13), targets (19) and receiving yards (150) through two games, although he is yet to find the end zone.

Meyers was a popular waiver-wire candidate for fantasy football players this week in large part because of those target totals and his apparent chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones, so the Patriots may not be the only ones scrambling to replace his production if he cannot play.

The North Carolina State product continues to build momentum after the best season of his career in 2021 when he posted 83 catches for 866 yards and two touchdowns.

Losing their top wide receiver for the Ravens game in particular would be a disappointing development for the Patriots because they figure to have some throwing lanes downfield. After all, Baltimore allowed Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 469 yards and six touchdowns in the Dolphins' dramatic comeback win in Week 2.

While New England can't match Miami's weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Meyers figures to be someone who can find openings in the secondary and exploit them against the Ravens.

If he is sidelined, look for Jones to rely more on Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in the aerial attack.