Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

After the chaos that was Week 1 of the NFL season, the Week 2 early action was (somewhat) more stable, with the usual names appearing atop the fantasy scoring lists. (And then there was Tua Tagovailoa scoring six touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in their 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.)

But just as Week 1 produced some fantasy football breakouts that sent managers scrambling to the waiver wire ahead of Week 2, the same was true this week.

Breakouts managers should plan to target on waivers this week include a promising New York Jets player whom many considered the best wideout in this year's draft class and a veteran pass-catcher who has become his quarterback's go-to target.

In order for players to be considered "breakouts" by our rubric, they must be rostered in less than 40 percent of leagues before Monday.