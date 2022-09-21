NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Expects to Be Dealt 'Soon' Amid Lakers Buzz

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Bojan Bogdanovic is reportedly the next Utah Jazz veteran lined up for a trade.

Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that Bogdanovic expects to be dealt "soon" as teams prepare to report to training camp.

The Jazz are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild after trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this offseason.

Bogdanovic is heading into the final season of his contract and will make $19.3 million in 2022-23. He's been oft-rumored as a potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are still exploring their Russell Westbrook trade options.

Utah would be a natural trade partner given the influx of quality veterans to the roster and its desire to jettison those players for future draft assets. The Lakers can trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks along with Westbrook in any deal, and those picks are considered desirable.

LeBron James could be retired by the 2027-28 season, and Anthony Davis has not proved capable of staying healthy long enough to be a franchise cornerstone. With the New Orleans Pelicans owning the Lakers' draft fate for up to the next three seasons—the Pels have pick-swap rights in 2023 and their choice of the Lakers' 2024 or 2025 first-round pick—there also is not much avenue for the front office to fortify the roster with elite young talent.

That said, the Lakers seem to have some level of self-awareness about their bleak long-term prospects. They have been hesitant to attach two first-round picks in Westbrook trade talks, which may be a non-starter for the Jazz.

Utah would almost certainly land a first-round pick by trading Bogdanovic by himself, let alone the other veterans that would be necessary to match salaries. The Jazz may be able to land more draft picks by trading their veterans individually rather than as part of a package.