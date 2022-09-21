Conor McGregor Says He's Not Interested in Floyd Mayweather Jr. Boxing Rematch

AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. told Charlotte Daly of the Daily Mail on Wednesday that he was in "talks" with Conor McGregor to stage a rematch in 2023, either as a professional bout or an exhibition.

McGregor quickly responded on Instagram, writing "✌️ #notinterested" alongside a picture of him hitting Mayweather with an uppercut.

Mayweather won the first matchup between the two in 2017 by 10th-round TKO. It was McGregor's first professional boxing match after he won both the UFC's featherweight and lightweight championships.

Since fighting Mayweather, however, McGregor is just 1-3 in the Octagon, with losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier (twice).

McGregor, who has spent the past year-plus away from fighting as he recovers from a broken leg suffered against Poirier in July 2021, said in May that he plans to return to both boxing and the UFC in the future.

"Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there," he told Sky Sports at the Monaco Grand Prix. "Obviously, my return will be in the Octagon for UFC—that story is far from over. In fact it's just being written; it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future."

Mayweather, meanwhile, said he would prefer to face McGregor in an exhibition fight.

He told Daly:

"I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

That, of course, presumes the two will actually face off again. It's unclear if Mayweather was just fishing to gauge both McGregor's interest in a rematch and public intrigue in such a fight, or if McGregor was denying his interest as a publicity stunt or as a negotiation tactic.

It's boxing—most of the drama and fireworks happen before the punches are thrown. That phenomenon is tripled anytime either Mayweather or McGregor are involved. So despite McGregor's response Wednesday, don't be surprised if this story doesn't go away.