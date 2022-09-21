Triple H on Former Lakers C Dwight Howard in WWE: 'All He’s Gotta Do Is Call Me'

Brett Carlsen/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

WWE is ready for Dwight Howard to start his professional wrestling career—provided he's willing to put in the work.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's chief content officer, said the company is willing to help Howard start his post-NBA career when the timing is right.

“I think the ball’s in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘I really want to do this, I’m serious. I really want to do this," Levesque told Sporting News (58-second mark). "But we hear that a lot. And there’s a difference between saying, ‘I wanna do this,’ and putting the grind and doing the work to get there. Came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and then with others. Incredibly entertaining, really driven to want to do this. It’s just a matter for him of, he’s got a lot of things going on, right? So when he says, ‘Hey, I wanna give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen. If he’s willing to put in the grind and drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go."

Howard made a surprise appearance at open tryouts held by WWE ahead of July's SummerSlam event. The video of Howard's on-stage promo went viral after the tryout, and he seems to have a serious interest in making it a career.

“I’m not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard, the basketball player,'" Howard said after the workout. "This is a whole new ball game for me. I want to be. I want to learn from all these guys and be the best wrestler I can be if it leads down to this path. Where I am wrestling and just enjoy it. I mean, you only get one life, you know."

Howard remains an NBA free agent after spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It's looking increasingly like his Hall of Fame NBA career is over, but we may need formal confirmation of that fact before Howard goes into WWE full-time.

