Tim Tebow Says He Auctions His Heisman Trophy off Every Year to Benefit Charity

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

If you ever wanted to know what it feels like to be the Heisman Trophy winner for a year, then talk to Tim Tebow.

The 2007 winner told Dan Patrick on Monday that during each of the past last eight or nine years he has auctioned off the opportunity to temporarily hold onto the hardware, with the proceeds going to charity.

Country singer Luke Bryan most recently had Tebow's Heisman, with the former Florida star detailing some of the escapades Bryan enjoyed:

Bryan, a Georgia native and a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, used the Heisman to needle Tebow a bit when the Bulldogs played the Gators. Tebow exacted some revenge by conspiring with Bryan's wife to get one of his Artist of the Year trophies.

Tebow was the first sophomore to finish atop the Heisman balloting. It was one of many accolades he collected in college, adding two national titles, two Maxwell Awards, the Manning award and the Davey O'Brien Award.

Maybe Tebow is willing to treat his Heisman like the Stanley Cup because he needs space in his trophy room.