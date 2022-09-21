SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Thinks Expanded CFP Will Help CFB Be 'Strong Nationally'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is optimistic about what the expanded College Football Playoff will do for the sport's popularity.

Speaking to ESPN's Chris Low, Sankey said the impetus behind increasing the playoff field from four teams to 12 was to give more fan bases a rooting interest late in the season.

"We want college football to be strong nationally," he explained, "and I think that's the responsibility we all have."

