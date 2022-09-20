Report: Warriors Won't Rush Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole Contracts

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors may eventually have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to the contracts of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, but they reportedly are in no hurry.

"With the Warriors' salary, with the landscape of their money, they're not rushing into any of these conversations," ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on The Jump. "So, when you look at Andrew Wiggins, they have all season to figure out that extension. And Draymond Green, that's a couple years away. So that is definitely lower on their list of priorities right now."

On their current deals, Wiggins is set for unrestricted free agency after the upcoming campaign, and Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season. Poole is eligible for a rookie extension but could become a restricted free agent in 2023.

That means all three players could hit free agency by next year, although it is frankly difficult to envision Green playing for another team given his overall importance to the franchise's ability to build a modern-day dynasty.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers appeared on the The TK Show with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami (h/t Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors) and said the team would prefer to keep all three:

"We've had conversations with all three players (and) their representatives. I'm not going to get into the likelihood or not of any of them getting done, but we know how important they are. I don't know that we win a championship last year if you take any of them away. … Too early for me to say what will happen or won't happen, but the goal is to keep those guys, all three of them, as long as we can. But again, there's a financial component."

That financial component is a real one considering Sam Quinn of CBS Sports in June noted Golden State was the most expensive team in NBA history during the 2021-22 campaign at approximately $346 million in combined salary and luxury taxes.

The Warriors will also be subject to the repeater penalty given to teams that paid the luxury tax in three of the previous four seasons, bringing the financial situation even more into the picture.

Golden State's expensive roster paid off last season, as it won its fourth championship in eight years by defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

It even felt like slightly more of an underdog story than in past years considering Kevin Durant wasn't on the team and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were both coming off injury-marred seasons.

The Warriors figure to be on the short list of realistic contenders again in 2022-23 with the core of Curry, Thompson and Green leading the way and Wiggins and Poole spearheading the supporting cast, but the window may be closing if they can't keep the roster together for the foreseeable future.