Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams to Have Arthroscopic Surgery on Knee Injury

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will reportedly undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee that will require four-to-six weeks of recovery, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams is expected to have the procedure at some point this week, per Wojnarowski.

The Celtics begin their regular season on Oct. 18, exactly four weeks from Tuesday.

The 24-year-old also underwent knee surgery in March, which limited him throughout the team's playoff run to the NBA Finals.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.