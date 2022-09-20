Draymond Green: 'Bulls--t' for Suns' Robert Sarver to Represent NBA, Calls for Vote

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has ripped Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury governor Robert Sarver, saying it's "bulls--t" that he will continue to represent the NBA after his one-year suspension.

"This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for," Green said on his podcast The Draymond Green Show (10:55 mark). "And so to think that someone like Robert Sarver, that is acting in that manner, can continue to represent us? That's bulls--t. You can't continue to represent way more people than yourself with those views. With speaking to people the way he did, with treating African Americans and women the way he has. That's not OK."

Green also asked that there "be a vote" among NBA governors on whether to terminate Sarver's position. League rules would require at least three-quarters of the board of governors to remove him, per Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

The NBA fined Sarver $10 million and banned him for a year after an independent investigation, sparked by a November 2021 report by Holmes, found he said racial slurs, made sexist comments, ran a hostile work environment and had multiple inappropriate interactions with employees.

Reaction to the punishment was overwhelmingly negative. Green, LeBron James and Chris Paul are among several NBA players who have expressed frustration that the punishment is not befitting of the transgressions.

National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio called on Sarver to receive a permanent ban from the league. Many have pointed to how commissioner Adam Silver set a precedent in 2014 when he banned former Los Angeles Clippers governor Donald Sterling for life.

Silver called the two situations "dramatically different," though it's apparent players do not see it the same way. A former Suns staffer who spoke out about Sarver's workplace conduct also found the one-year ban to be lacking.

"It's barely a slap on the wrist and shows us the league truly doesn't stand for diversity, equity or inclusion," the staffer told Holmes. "I'm grateful to have the validation after being told I was insane, a b---h and being dramatic. That definitely lets me breathe a little.

"But I'm angry. The league failed us when they had the opportunity to stand behind its values."

Suns jersey sponsor PayPal released a statement saying it will not renew its sponsorship if Sarver remains with the franchise beyond his suspension.