Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Receives Qualifying Offer, Will Be RFA

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics extended a qualifying offer for forward Grant Williams on Thursday setting him up to be a restricted free agent, according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Williams, 24, spent his first four seasons in Boston after being taken in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft.

The Tennessee product has emerged as a steady reserve in the Celtics rotation over his four-year NBA career, setting career highs in points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) per game while appearing in 79 games last season. After years of steady work behind the scenes, he emerged as a reliable three-point shooter the last two seasons as well.

Williams also developed into a versatile defender despite his 6'6" frame, using his strength and underrated lateral quickness to work well within the Celtics' defensive system. He posted 2.6 defensive win shares last season and has been a net-positive defender since arriving in Boston.

While Williams was open with reporters about the fact that he wanted a long-term commitment from the Celtics, he turned down a four-year, $50 million contract offer before the season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Williams was seeking a deal averaging around $20 million per season.

The Celtics will likely work on a sign-and-trade with Williams given their acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis and the looming specter of the prohibitive second tax apron in the new collective bargaining agreement.