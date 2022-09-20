Lakers' LeBron James Teases Possibly Shaving His Head in Instagram Story Photo

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron James is teasing that he has shaved his head.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a picture of himself in a barber chair, showing off a shiny dome:

There are some indications from the image that strongly suggest James used a filter to make himself appear completely bald.

The blurred edges on the top and sides of his head suggest he either used an Instagram filter or has a really low-res camera on his phone. Considering how much money James has earned and his new ad campaign with AT&T, the latter scenario seems unlikely.

James' hair has been the subject of speculation for years. There have been stories dedicated to his hairline and the possibility he's used transplants. None of these debates are relevant to anything, but they give people something to talk about when he's not playing.

Fortunately for the internet sleuths out there, James has given them something new to carefully examine in their quest to decide if this is real or fake.

A definitive answer will come soon, with the Lakers set to open training camp next week.