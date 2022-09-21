Trade Targets to Put NBA Contenders Over the Top

2 of 6

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Expectations are understandably up in Denver given the anticipated returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. With those two set to rejoin two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets might have the horsepower needed to navigate a prolonged playoff run.

However, Denver's defense could have some rough moments, as all three do their best work at the opposite end. The Nuggets have smartly snagged a few stoppers to support their high-scoring trio—Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown—but they could be in the market for more.

Particularly a talent like Jonathan Isaac, who flashed Defensive Player of the Year potential before knee and hamstring injuries knocked him out of the past two seasons. Now, there's a joke to be made here about his injury woes fitting right in with this franchise, but if Denver kept him upright, it might have an all-purpose, five-position defensive dynamo.

The Orlando Magic have overcrowded their frontcourt in Isaac's absence, so perhaps they'd be open to moving him for the right price. If the Nuggets can afford whatever that is, they should pounce. Isaac not only looms as a possible cure for what ails Denver's 15th-ranked defense, but he could also stabilize their very unstable collection of backup bigs, which is slated to feature DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji.

While Isaac is signed through 2024-25, all of the remaining seasons on his contract are either partially guaranteed or non-guaranteed. Orlando could wait to see what he has left in the tank, but with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba and Mo Wagner all filling up the frontcourt, the Magic have enough depth to deal Isaac before his trade value falls even further.

