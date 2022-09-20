HHH on Blood in WWE; Dolph Ziggler Downplays WWE Changes; Rumors on Impact Contracts

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and around professional wrestling.

Triple H Addresses Use of Blood in WWE

While All Elite Wrestling has made liberal use of blood since launching three years ago, WWE has not attempted to follow suit in an attempt to make its product more edgy and adult-oriented.

In an interview with David Shoemaker and Oliver Lee Bateman of The Ringer, Triple H said he doesn't see WWE bringing back blood in matches any time soon.

"The world has changed. The world has evolved. I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous. I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous. Yes, we did [feature bleeding] for a long period of time, but we’ve changed that practice. And it’s irresponsible to go back."

Triple H addressed the use of blood as part of a larger discussion about WarGames. He said during the interview that Survivor Series would feature two WarGames matches.

Historically, WarGames bouts have been incredibly violent and bloody bouts. NXT has done a variation of WarGames multiple times in the past, without the use of blood.

WWE has largely eschewed the use of blood since going to a TV-PG format in 2008. There was a time when the company would stop matches as they were going on to have medical professionals examine wrestlers if something happened that accidentally resulted in blood.

Some superstars have been able to get away with blood in matches, most notably Brock Lesnar. The former UFC champion infamously gave Randy Orton a huge gash on his head during their match at SummerSlam 2016.

For the most part, though, WWE has shown it doesn't need blood to have great matches.

Dolph Ziggler Addresses New WWE Leadership

Much has been made about the changes at the top of the WWE corporate and creative structure in the wake of Vince McMahon's retirement in July.

Triple H has taken over as chief content officer and is in charge of all creative decisions. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are sharing CEO duties.

Despite the changes in leadership, Dolph Ziggler said in an interview on the In the Kliq podcast there have been no noticeable differences in how things are run.

"I haven't really noticed anything different, you know? Everyone's like, 'Oh cool, someone else is calling the shots,' but it's still–it's all this group, team effort where everyone is pitching ideas," Ziggler said (h/t Robert Gunier of Wrestling, Inc.).

There was one point when Triple H was being groomed as McMahon's successor on the creative side. He ran NXT for several years before it was rebranded as "NXT 2.0" in September 2021.

Khan and Stephanie McMahon have been working on the business side of WWE for years. It's not a surprise that, at least for some superstars, everything is running smoothly with this group in charge.

Several IMPACT Wrestlers Set to Become Free Agents

In the midst of WWE being aggressive in signing and re-signing many superstars who were released by McMahon, there could be more wrestlers making a comeback in the near-future.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Amit Shulka of Ringside News), a number of IMPACT wrestlers have contracts that are going to expire very soon.

Among the potential free agents are Mia Yim, Maria Kanellis and IMPACT tag team champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Yim's deal expires in October. Kanellis told Fightful Select she is signed through the Bound for Glory show scheduled for Oct. 7 and has had talks with WWE, AEW and Women of Wrestling.

It's unclear exactly when Taven and Bennett's contracts expire. Bennett and Kanellis are married, so it would make sense if their deals ran out at the same time.

Yim was released by WWE last November after a failed attempt to rebrand her as Reckoning in the Retribution stable. She did have a good run in NXT from 2018 to 2020, including beating Bianca Belair twice and having a feud with Shayna Baszler over the NXT women's title.

Kanellis and Bennett spent three years in WWE from 2017 to 2020 before being released by the promotion. The previous creative team never really figured out a way to use them during that run. They spent a lot of time competing on 205 Live and appearing in skits involving the 24/7 championship.

Taven has never worked for WWE or AEW. He has bounced around to various promotions throughout his career, including IMPACT, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

AEW president Tony Khan recently purchased Ring of Honor and has been trying to reestablish the brand. Kanellis, Bennett and Taven could look to go back to the promotion if they want to see what the next iteration of ROH looks like.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).