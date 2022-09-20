NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams

1 of 3

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

After orchestrating an All-Star emergence just one season prior, Julius Randle crashed back to earth in 2021-22. His counting categories dipped nearly across the board—turnovers being the unfortunate exception—while his shooting rates plummeted. He went from converting 45.6 percent of his field goals and 41.1 percent of his threes to hitting just 41.1 and 30.8 percent, respectively.

Even worse, he did all of this while continuing to serve as a roadblock ahead of Obi Toppin, the eighth overall pick in 2020 who has yet to log 20 minutes per night.

With at least three seasons remaining on Randle's pricey pact (he has a $29.5 million player option for 2025-26, per Spotrac), it might make sense for the Knicks to shop him around. There's just one problem: No one is interested.

"They owe him $107 million over the next four years. There is no one looking to take that on," one general manager told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. "If you give out that kind of extension and then you're looking to trade the guy a year later, you're not getting anything of value in return."



The Knicks need Randle to rebound from his rough season and fast. He was arguably a hindrance last season—New York fared far better without him—but returning to All-Star form could position him either as a 'Bockers building block or a valuable trade chip.

