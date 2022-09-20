NBA Rumors: Jae Crowder 'Available' on Trade Market; Suns Have Been 'Very Active'

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly shopping one of their veteran players.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Monday's episode of NBA Today that forward Jae Crowder is "available" and the team has been "very active" in searching for trades for him. Windhorst added that people around the league believe the Suns are not afraid to continue spending and could bring back money in the deal in hopes of putting it toward adding or retaining another player.

Crowder has spent the past two seasons with the Suns and is entering the final season of a three-year deal in which he will be making $10.2 million. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 67 games in 2021-22.

A second-round pick in 2012, Crowder is known for his defense and his ability to stretch the floor. The 32-year-old is also highly regarded for his locker room presence, but moving him would potentially help further the Suns' title aspirations.

Windhorst noted that he "would not be surprised" if Phoenix entered negotiations with the Utah Jazz for forward Bojan Bogdanović, who is also "available" on the market and has "several teams" pursuing him. The Suns are also working on a contract extension for 26-year-old swingman Cam Johnson in hopes of avoiding another restricted free-agent scenario after nearly losing center Deandre Ayton this offseason.

Phoenix was far and away the best team in the regular season last year, finishing with a 64-18 record. The Suns were hoping to return to the NBA Finals for a second straight year, but the team's title hopes were derailed with a loss in seven games against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Suns will begin their quest for another run to the NBA Finals on Oct. 19 against the Mavericks.