Celtics Pay Tribute to Bill Russell By Including No. 6 in Parquet Paint

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have already gotten started on their season-long tribute to Bill Russell, revealing on Monday that his No. 6 has been painted within the free-throw lanes of their parquet floor at TD Garden:

The Celtics plan on honoring the late Hall of Famer in several ways throughout the 2022-23 season. Per ESPN, Boston is planning two tribute nights for Russell, one during its season opener on Oct. 18 and the other on Feb. 12, which would've been his 89th birthday.

The team will also wear special City Edition jerseys that will pay tribute to Russell. Those uniforms will be worn a total of 12 times during the season, with the first appearance coming on Opening Night.

Not only that, but the team's regular uniforms will have a tribute to Russell as well.

On Aug. 11, the NBA announced Russell's No. 6 would be retired throughout the league. He is the first and only player in NBA history to have his number retired league-wide.