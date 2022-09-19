Video: Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Tryout as 'Chad Powers'

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eli Manning's second chapter continues to be a hit.

The former New York Giants quarterback turned media personality went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts, pretending to be a "Chad Powers" persona he created for ESPN's Eli's Places.

Hilarity ensued.

You've gotta hand it to the 41-year-old Manning—he can still sling it. Sean Clifford's job is probably safe, however, given that whole eligibility thing.

Instead, the next Manning we'll see in college football is the nephew of Eli and Peyton, Arch Manning, who has committed to Texas and is the top-ranked prospect and quarterback in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.