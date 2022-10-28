Cardinals' James Conner Won't Play vs. Vikings Because of Rib Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will not play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday due to a rib injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conner will miss his third consecutive game, paving the way for Eno Benjamin to once again lead the backfield.

Injuries have been an issue for Conner all year, as he previously suffered an ankle injury during a Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but it was not believed to be a serious one and he played the next game.

The 27-year-old veteran entered the 2022 campaign coming off his second career Pro Bowl season. He tallied 752 rushing yards, 375 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns in 2021 while helping lead Arizona to the playoffs.

Conner, who played at least 13 games in four of his first five seasons in the NFL, has struggled this season, though, rushing for just 200 yards and one touchdown on 54 carries while catching 14 passes for 103 yards and no scores in five games.

Given Conner's ineffectiveness this season, it can be argued that the Cardinals offense will be better off with Benjamin getting another start.

The second-year Arizona State product is coming off a game against the New Orleans Saints in which he rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown while also reeling in four passes for 21 yards.