Report: Cardinals RB James Conner's Ankle Injury Not 'Long-Term or Serious'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner isn't believed to have suffered a serious ankle injury in Sunday's 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Conner is coming off a stellar 2021 season in which he earned the second Pro Bowl selection of his six-year NFL career. He ran for 752 yards and finished second in the league with a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns to go with 375 receiving yards and three more scores. He missed two games last year due to a heel injury.

The Cardinals rewarded Conner with a three-year contract extension this past offseason. The 27-year-old has gotten off to a slower start in 2022, rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Conner's potential absence would be another early blow to Arizona's offense. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

If Conner misses time, fifth-year backup Darrel Williams will assume the starting role for the Cardinals. Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward are the next two running backs available on the depth chart.

Williams has proved himself to be a capable ball-carrier when given the opportunity. He spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, and last season he rushed for career-highs of 558 yards and six touchdowns while adding 47 receptions for 452 yards and two more scores.

The Cardinals will hope to get Conner back sooner rather than later—and it appears as though they will—but the team should be in good hands with Williams in the backfield if Conner in fact misses time.