WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 19

Rollins made his entrance as soon as the show began for his U.S. title bout against Lashley. The entrances and official introductions took just over five minutes, so WWE was giving them plenty of time.

While The All Might had the upper hand in the power department, he was not fighting some cruiserweight. The Visionary is tall, strong, agile and a little faster than Lashley, so he kept the champ on his toes for most of the match.

However, the former MMA fighter kept finding ways to use his immense strength to counter some of Rollins' biggest moves. They did a great job booking the match so the challenger was in control most of the time in a believable way.

The crowd was hot from start to finish and the Superstars in the ring did not let them down by giving a mediocre performance. It's almost odd this wasn't slotted for the main event because management had to know it was going to be a great match.

Matt Riddle came out to distract Rollins, and that allowed Lashley to drill him with a Spear for the win. While it would have been nice to get a clean finish, the interference makes some sense given how WWE has built up Riddle vs. Rollins in recent weeks.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Grade: A-

Notable Moments and Observations