WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 19
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on September 19.
This week's show had two big matches advertised ahead of time, with one being for a belt that has been getting a lot of attention in recent months.
Bobby Lashley put his United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins, and the other pre-advertised bout was Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of Raw.
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (U.S. Title)
- WWE can turn Rollins babyface whenever it wants. He is already over with this gimmick and a lot of people cheer him anyway, so the transition would be easy and quick.
- Lashley stopping the Stomp by simply being too strong for Rollins to power down to the mat was a fantastic spot.
- Rollins his two suicide dives in a row, but the second one had a bit of a rough landing.
- Hitting someone like Lashley with a running buckle bomb is so impressive and really shows off how strong Rollins is.
Rollins made his entrance as soon as the show began for his U.S. title bout against Lashley. The entrances and official introductions took just over five minutes, so WWE was giving them plenty of time.
While The All Might had the upper hand in the power department, he was not fighting some cruiserweight. The Visionary is tall, strong, agile and a little faster than Lashley, so he kept the champ on his toes for most of the match.
However, the former MMA fighter kept finding ways to use his immense strength to counter some of Rollins' biggest moves. They did a great job booking the match so the challenger was in control most of the time in a believable way.
The crowd was hot from start to finish and the Superstars in the ring did not let them down by giving a mediocre performance. It's almost odd this wasn't slotted for the main event because management had to know it was going to be a great match.
Matt Riddle came out to distract Rollins, and that allowed Lashley to drill him with a Spear for the win. While it would have been nice to get a clean finish, the interference makes some sense given how WWE has built up Riddle vs. Rollins in recent weeks.
Winner: Bobby Lashley
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations