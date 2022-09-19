Fans Slam NFL for Mike Evans' Suspension After Fight with Marshon Lattimore

AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman

Not everyone believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans deserved his one-game suspension from the NFL for his fight Sunday with Marshon Lattimore.

The league announced Evans would be the only player suspended from the incident, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but fans had other opinions:

Evans started a scuffle late in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, leading to an ejection for both himself and Lattimore:

Evans was also suspended in 2017 after another incident with Lattimore.

The NFL did take the players' history in account when determining punishment, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Many fans still think Evans should be back on the field next game.