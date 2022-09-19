X

    Fans Slam NFL for Mike Evans' Suspension After Fight with Marshon Lattimore

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2022

    AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman

    Not everyone believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans deserved his one-game suspension from the NFL for his fight Sunday with Marshon Lattimore.

    The league announced Evans would be the only player suspended from the incident, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but fans had other opinions:

    Woj @hustinjerbert

    Stupid, fine em and move on

    Gabe🖤 @gabe13_

    For protecting his qb ya that make a ton of sense…

    ً @CookedByLance

    Soft

    EMR115 @ERock065

    League is soft

    YungEazy💔 @YungEazy22

    Lame

    Josh Sweat Truther @EaglesBurna

    No Fun League is back

    Alex @ALEX_IX3

    It was just a push smh just fine him

    Carl 🐐 (1-1) @cp13003

    undeserved

    Evans started a scuffle late in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, leading to an ejection for both himself and Lattimore:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans both got ejected 😳 <a href="https://t.co/gLBXI1tbY8">pic.twitter.com/gLBXI1tbY8</a>

    Evans was also suspended in 2017 after another incident with Lattimore.

    The NFL did take the players' history in account when determining punishment, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Many fans still think Evans should be back on the field next game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.