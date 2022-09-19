NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs' Price for Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson 'Remains High'

Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images

Although trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in June cemented the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild, the franchise reportedly still intends to drive a hard bargain with its best assets.

LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported Sunday that Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson "are the two Spurs players most commonly involved in trade talk" and that the price required to acquire them "remains high."

According to Ellis, the Spurs want a first-round pick for Richardson and two first-rounders for Poeltl.

