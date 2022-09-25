MLB's Biggest Failed Comebacks of the 2022 Season

0 of 10

Cody Bellinger's body seems to have recovered in 2022. His bat? Less so. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Any given Major League Baseball season is never going to be short on players who make you go, "Geez, what happened to that guy?"

The 2022 season has been no different, and we're specifically interested in discussing the specific section of "that guys" who have let us down in their comeback attempts.

These are players who experienced some kind of downturn either throughout or parts of the 2021 season, but who nonetheless came into 2022 with some promise of turning things around. But for various reasons, it just hasn't happened.

There are 10 players we want to talk about, split evenly between five pitchers and five hitters. Let's take it away.