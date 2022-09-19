Latest WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Match Card Predictions Including Rousey vs. Morgan

0 of 5

Liv Morgan defends her women's title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules/Credit: WWE.com

WWE will present its latest premium live event, Extreme Rules, on Saturday, October 8, live from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. The card, sure to feature a few gimmick matches throughout, currently features just one officially announced match thus far: an Extreme Rules match between SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and the newly reinstated Ronda Rousey.

What about the rest of the card, though?

What matches and Superstars should fans tuning into the show expect to see? More importantly, who can they realistically expect to win those matches and why?

Find out now with predictions for the card itself, as well as the already announced showdown between Morgan and The Baddest Woman on the Planet.