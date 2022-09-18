Cooper Rush 'Clutch as It Gets' as Cowboys Beat Joe Burrow, Bengals on Last-Second FG

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

What a moment for Cooper Rush.

It was easy to write the Dallas Cowboys off after they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and saw quarterback Dak Prescott suffer a fractured thumb in Week 1, but the backup quarterback did just enough to lead his side to a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's contest.

Rush impressed at 19-of-31 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions and led the team into field-goal range at the end, but Brett Maher still had to play the role of hero and make the 50-yarder as time expired.

He did just that, and social media had plenty of praise for Rush as he improved to 2-0 as a starter after also defeating the Minnesota Vikings last season:

Rush wasted no time making an impact, leading 75-yard touchdown drives on each of the Cowboys' first two possessions. He showed an immediate chemistry with Noah Brown—who had five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown—and Tony Pollard also ran for a touchdown.

It wasn't all Rush, as the Dallas defense came through for much of the game even after the offense stalled following the hot start. The Cowboys sacked Joe Burrow six times and pressured him even more with Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong leading a strong effort along the defensive front.

The offensive line was a major problem for the Bengals last season even as they advanced to the Super Bowl, and that appears to be the case again in 2022.

Yet the mood is far more celebratory in Dallas thanks to Rush and the defense. The backup quarterback will look to keep things rolling in Week 3 against the New York Giants.