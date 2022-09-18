Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Return Expected by GSW amid Retirement Buzz

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Andre Iguodala's future in the NBA is up in the air, but the Golden State Warriors reportedly believe he'll be back with them for the 2022-23 season.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein: "The only certainty regarding Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable."

Iguodala played a bit role on the court for the Warriors in their championship season last year, appearing in just 31 games during the regular season and averaging four points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. He also appeared in seven postseason games.

A number of injuries, including back and knee issues, hampered him throughout the 2021-22 season.

"It's really the body reacting in ways it never has," Iguodala told Anthony Slater of The Athletic in March. "Chain reaction."

“Small things," he added. "Nerve damage here. Bulging disc there. The pieces never really quite come together. One area will feel really good and then another area (hurts) the next day and you're starting over with your rehab. It's frustrating."

Such is life at 38 for NBA players whose careers last that long. But his experience and leadership are valuable for the Warriors—as is his camaraderie with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and mentorship for young players like James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, among others—even if his on-court impact is starting to wane.

"I don't know what he's going to do, I hope he plays for us," general manager Bob Myers told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami during The TK Show on Sept. 15. "I know you've heard Steve [Kerr] comment on that. I really think he's important to our season."

"Andre is one of those guys... he's got a great respect level about him, he has got a great presence," he added. "He is one of the few people in the world that can look Curry or Draymond or Klay in the eye and meet them at their level, but also grab a Jordan Poole or Kuminga or Wiseman and speak to them, encourage them. There's no one else in the league who can do that for our team."

The Warriors have kept a roster spot open for Iguodala in the hope he returns for one more potential title run. With training camp opening on Sept. 27 and Golden State's first exhibition game on Sept. 30, expect an announcement soon.